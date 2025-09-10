ABB, Blykalla team up on nuclear power technology for maritime industry

Blykalla
Collaboration
September 10, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Switzerland-based technology company ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swedish nuclear energy company Blykalla to support and accelerate the deployment of small modular lead-cooled reactors to the maritime industry.

Building on the terms of an existing MoU between Blykalla and ABB signed in October 2024, which targets developing lead-cooled small modular reactor (SMR) technology to support Sweden’s clean energy requirements, this agreement expands the partnership and aligns with growing momentum for nuclear energy as a marine power source, according to the companies.

In June, International Maritime Organization (IMO) administrations at the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 1102) approved recommendations to amend the Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships to account for advances in nuclear technology – including SMRs – since the code entered into force.

Blykalla’s Swedish Advanced Lead Reactor (SEALER) is a passively safe reactor with inherent safety structures, which means they do not require any operator actions. It was one of three reactors identified in the Nuclear Propulsion for Merchant Ships I (NuProShip I) project, which aims to adapt a Generation IV SMR to the requirements of maritime vessels – in particular, larger ships.

ABB’s expertise in system integration as well as power distribution, control, and automation technologies is expected to play an important role in ensuring the successful deployment of the SMR as a shipboard solution.

“We’re pleased to extend our partnership with ABB into this strategically important vertical. With our compact reactor design, we see a unique opportunity to lead the way in maritime nuclear propulsion – a solution uniquely positioned to meet the sector’s demand for clean energy,” Jacob Stedman, CEO at Blykalla, commented.

“Realizing this vision will require an ecosystem of committed partners, and this collaboration is a critical building block.”

“SMRs hold significant potential to drive decarbonization, and our collaboration with Blykalla will help to advance their viability in maritime applications,” Juha Koskela, President, ABB’s Marine & Ports division, said.

“Next-generation SMRs will enable innovative ship designs that can help to reduce emissions compared to vessels powered by carbon-based fuels. We are proud to partner with Blykalla on what represents an important step on shipping’s decarbonization journey.”

