Abu Dhabi Ports moves forward with Khalifa Port expansion

September 14, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

UAE-based port operator Abu Dhabi Ports said that Khalifa Port’s expansion is on track for completion.

The expansion project, unveiled in December 2019, aims to attract new business and significantly boost capacity. It has progressed significantly since its inception despite the challenging economic conditions presented by the global pandemic, according to the port operator.

Upon completion, the project is expected to substantially increase handling volumes by providing additional deep-water access and enhanced infrastructure.

To date, 200 metres of quay wall and almost 175,000 square metres of land within Khalifa Port Logistics (KPL) have been handed over ahead of the project’s full phase one completion in Q1 2021.

At the same time, considerable progress has also been made on the first phase of Khalifa Port’s South Quay development that is slated for completion by Q4 2020. With 80 per cent of construction already complete, a total of 650 metres of quay wall, containing two berths alongside 37,000 sqm terminal yard is now available in advance of receiving its first shipment.

Progress has also been made on Abu Dhabi Terminals’ (ADT) expansion plans with the delivery of five new ship-to-shore cranes. With each unit boasting a lifting capacity of 90 tonnes, the new cranes have boosted capacity at the terminal significantly and have put Khalifa Port Container Terminal on track to meet its target of 5 million TEUs by the end of the current year.

“We are confident that the ongoing expansion of Khalifa Port will significantly enhance our operational and cargo handling capabilities,” Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, commented.

“Our ports are not only gateways to the Gulf, but also convenient departure points to markets around the world, connecting east and west. The multimodal connections between Abu Dhabi and global markets through land, sea, air, and future rail channels have elevated the emirate’s status as a leading trade and logistics hub in the Middle East.”

The addition of land plots with adjacent quay wall and deep-water access at Khalifa Port is said to provide new customer opportunities, particularly for industrial producers requiring prime land plots in proximity to Khalifa Port Industrial Zone (KIZAD) and cargo owners that wish to import, export and trans-ship with global markets via Khalifa Port’s multimodal touchpoints.

One example lies with Arabian Chemical Terminals (ACT) which recently signed a 50-year agreement to establish the first commercial bulk liquid and gas storage terminal at Khalifa Port that will be located on a plot with 16-metre direct deep-water quay access within the newly developed KPL. This project is well underway with the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) having been awarded in May 2020.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Ports is a company that owns, manages and operates 11 ports and terminals in the UAE and Guinea.