MoU signed to advance Fujairah’s maritime ecosystem and attract investment

June 17, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Fujairah Terminals, a subsidiary of the UAE-based terminal operator AD Ports Group, and the Fujairah Free Zone Authority (FFZA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to attract investment, streamline operations, and promote sustainable growth within Fujairah’s maritime ecosystem.

Courtesy of AD Ports Group

As disclosed, the MoU also seeks to explore collaboration that would encompass the exchange of statistical data, business forecasts, and other information regarding container movement by road and sea, as well as joint participation in events and road shows.

AD Ports Group highlighted that the MoU outlines a framework for cooperation between Fujairah Terminals and the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, with the aim of supporting operational coordination and addressing the requirements of global shipping lines, logistics providers, and maritime service companies.

Mohamed Al Yahyaei, CEO of Fujairah Terminals, said: “Fujairah Terminals is strategically located to serve as the premier gateway to the Indian Subcontinent, African trade lanes, and global markets. This MoU paves the way to further collaboration with the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, that will unlock new growth opportunities, enhance service offerings, and deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders, solidifying Fujairah’s position as a leading maritime hub.”

Mohamed Sharief Habib Al Awadhi, Director General of Fujairah Free Zone Authority, commented: “This MoU with Fujairah Terminals, part of AD Ports Group, creates a powerful synergy, enabling us to offer a compelling value proposition to maritime businesses. Together, we can enhance competitiveness, drive economic diversification, and strengthen Fujairah’s global maritime standing.”

To note, Fujairah Terminals is located on the UAE’s eastern coast, serving as a gateway for trade with the Indian Subcontinent, African trade lanes, and global markets. Established in 2017, it offers services such as container handling, general cargo, cruise services, Ro-Ro, land lease, and transshipment.

In other recent news, AD Ports Group and the Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard Company (ASRY) entered into three heads of terms (HoTs) agreements to collaborate on delivering marine services and developing “key” maritime and port initiatives in Bahrain.

Furthermore, the terminal operator signed a collaboration deal with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), a Dutch-based provider of tank storage and infrastructure solutions Advario, and French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group to explore the feasibility of developing an e-methanol bunkering and export facility at Khalifa Port and Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD, UAE.

