Back to overview
Home Green Marine AD Ports, Advario plan green energy and liquid bulk storage joint venture

AD Ports, Advario plan green energy and liquid bulk storage joint venture

Collaboration
May 26, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The UAE-based terminal operator AD Ports Group has signed a head of terms agreement with Dutch-based provider of tank storage and infrastructure solutions Advario to explore the establishment of a joint venture focused on developing and operating green energy and liquid bulk storage projects in the UAE and globally.

Courtesy of AD Ports Group

As disclosed, the proposed joint venture would be 51% owned by AD Ports Group and 49% by Advario. It is expected to unlock growth opportunities in the fields of clean energy alternatives and bulk chemicals storage by leveraging the two partners’ expertise and market access. AD Ports Group would reportedly work closely with Advario’s UAE partner Star Energy to explore the collaboration.

It is understood that if a joint venture is created, Advario would build bulk storage tanks at Khalifa Port as well as supporting pipeline infrastructure to the Group’s clients in KEZAD, the Middle East’s integrated industrial zone network.

“By leveraging KEZAD’s industrial base and fully integrated infrastructure, a collaboration will not only enhance AD Ports Group’s existing liquid bulk capabilities, but create a launchpad for future investments in clean energy infrastructure, including hydrogen carriers such as ammonia, methanol, and other emerging fuels,” AD Ports claimed.

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “We look forward to exploring this joint venture, which has the potential to build on our Group’s growing investment in sustainable infrastructure, in line with the vision of our wise leadership in the UAE to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for multi-fuel bunkering and sustainable energy solutions. We look forward to exploring with Advario the possibility of leveraging to our combined capabilities to drive sustainability, operational excellence and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders.”

Bas Verkooijen, CEO of Advario, commented: “We are excited to take this important step toward creating a joint venture with AD Ports Group. This partnership supports our long-term vision to develop world-class infrastructure for the energy systems of tomorrow. By joining forces in the UAE, we are reinforcing our ambition to be a strategic partner in the region’s transition toward greener and more resilient supply chains, building on our existing presence in the Middle East.”

It is important to note that, according to AD Ports, the joint venture would also assess opportunities to expand internationally. In addition to liquid bulk storage, the cooperation would reportedly target clean energy carriers and critical infrastructure assets, such as pipelines, jetties, and integrated storage solutions.

In other news, in 2025, AD Ports hosted its inaugural ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation at the Khalifa Port. Carried in collaboration with marine fuels supplier Monjasa, the bunkering was part of a simultaneous operation in which the 2023-built containership MSC Thais received LNG fuel from Monjasa-chartered bunker vessel Green Zeebrugge while berthed at Abu Dhabi Terminals.

Furthermore, the operator signed a shareholders’ agreement with shipping and logistics major CMA CGM to jointly develop, manage, and operate the New East Mole multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire, Congo-Brazzaville.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles