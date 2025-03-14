cma cgm iron
Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure Arrival of dual-fuel methanol CMA CGM Iron marks new era for Khalifa Port

Arrival of dual-fuel methanol CMA CGM Iron marks new era for Khalifa Port

Vessels
March 14, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

CMA CGM Iron made a historic call at CMA Terminals Khalifa Port on March 13, 2025, becoming the first dual-fuel methanol container vessel to visit Abu Dhabi.

Courtesy of AD Ports/CMA CGM

The 13,000 TEU CMA CGM Iron is the first of twelve new dual-fuel methanol boxships to be deployed by French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM this year and in 2026. The containership is able to run both on conventional and alternative fuels such as bio-methanol and e-methanol.

“The arrival of the CMA CGM Iron dual-fuel container vessel is a sign of things to come in the global maritime industry…We are committed to providing a viable commercial biofuels infrastructure at Khalifa Port, not only for our shipping customers, but also for clients in our KEZAD economic cities, many of whom are increasingly introducing biofuels in their own operations,” Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, commented.

“The arrival of the first dual-fuel methanol vessel at Khalifa Port marks a significant milestone in our journey towards Net Zero Carbon by 2050,” Christine Cabau Woehrel, Executive Vice President for Assets and Operations, CMA CGM Group, added.

Built by South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho, the newbuild made its maiden call at the Port of Singapore earlier this month.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

CMA CGM is a strategic partner of AD Ports Group. Aside from CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, which was inaugurated in December 2024 and expanded Khalifa Port’s capacity by 23%, the companies are jointly developing a multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire, Republic of Congo.

Related Article

The CMA CGM Iron will be joined by the Cobalt, Argon, Platinum, Mercury, Helium, Krypton, Thorium, Osmium, Silver, Copper, and Gold dual-fuel vessels this year and in 2026.

The group’s dual-fuel methanol vessels are said to represent a major milestone on the CMA CGM Group’s path towards Net Zero Carbon by 2050, and highlight CMA CGM’s strategic and technological partnership with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Korea to decarbonize the shipping industry.

The CMA CGM Iron made its stop in Abu Dhabi as part of CMA CGM’s CIMEX1 service, which connects Asia to the Middle East Gulf region.

CMA Terminals Khalifa Port is a joint venture between CMA CGM unit CMA Terminals (70%) and AD Ports Group (30%). Situated between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, CMA Terminals Khalifa Port aims to become a key hub connecting Asia, Africa, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Arabian Gulf, and the Indian subcontinent.

The terminal has an initial annual handling capacity of 1.8 million TEUs. With two berths totaling 800 meters in length, and a depth of 18.5 meters, the terminal is equipped to accommodate and handle the world’s largest container ships. Moreover, it is outfitted with sustainable technology, including 8 next-generation ship-to-shore cranes and 20 electric RTGs.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles