AET reinforces position in Brazil after naming first of three shuttle tankers for Petrobras charter

March 25, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

AET, a Singapore-based petroleum logistics unit of Malaysian energy logistics group MISC Berhad, has named the first of three Suezmax second-generation dynamic positioning (DP2) shuttle tankers, which are purpose-built for a long-term charter with Petrobras for operations in Brazil.

AET informed on Friday that its newest vessel – the first of another three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers built for Petrobras charter based on the agreement signed in February 2020 – was named this week.

According to AET, the new eco-efficient and highly specialised DP2 shuttle tanker – Eagle Colatina – was unveiled at a virtual naming ceremony held at the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) shipyard in Geoje, South Korea.

Capt. Amit Pal, AET Global Director, DPST, remarked at the naming ceremony: “The naming and upcoming delivery of Eagle Colatina are further milestones in our growing partnership with Petrobras while reinforcing AET’s leading shuttle tanker position and commitment to eco-efficient and high-quality operations in Brazil.”

The company expects to take delivery of the vessel soon so that it can then be delivered to Petrobras to start operations in the Brazilian Basin in a few weeks. Once delivered, the vessel will be joining six other DPSTs which AET already operates for Petrobras.

“Furthermore, I am very proud that this latest highly specialised DP2 shuttle tanker and her two sisters are another accomplishment to creating impactful outcomes through close collaboration with our partners to lower the industry’s carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable industry,” added Pal.

Eagle Colatina shuttle tanker; Source AET

AET explained that Eagle Colatina‘s two sister vessels are currently under construction at the SHI yard in South Korea and will be delivered later this year. The company explained that it has been working with Eaglestar site team and the SHI team to ensure the safe and timely construction and subsequent delivery of the vessels during the ongoing pandemic.

AET described the newest addition to its fleet as an eco-friendly, 155,000 DWT DP2 shuttle tanker, which was built to Petrobras’ technical requirements in Brazil in collaboration with SHI, DNV, and Eaglestar. The vessel is expected to operate to the highest operational environmental standards, including full compliance with IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements.

Based on the company’s statement, the Eagle Colatina shuttle tanker is classed with DNV and equipped with electrical-driven variable frequency drive cargo pumps and high-power thrusters for enhanced fuel efficiency and is fully capable of operating in weather conditions expected for her class. In addition, the vessel is also fitted with energy-saving devices such as Saver Fins and Savor Stator for improved propulsion efficiency and is approximately 6 per cent more efficient than the EEDI Phase 2 requirements.

AET also confirmed that it has another three DP2 shuttle tankers under construction, which are also expected to be delivered in 2022. Two of these will be delivered to Petrobras. Upon delivery, these three vessels will bring the AET’s global DPST fleet to 17, including 13 operating offshore Brazil.

The company’s commitment to moving energy in an increasingly responsible and eco-friendly way led to the agreement with Shell in December 2019 to operate another three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers in the international and Brazilian Basin on a long-term charter.

Back in January 2022, the firm took delivery of the first of three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers, which was purpose-built for this charter with Shell.

The delivery of the second shuttle tanker took place in March 2022, while the third one is still under construction at the Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea and is expected to be delivered later this year.