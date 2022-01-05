AET brings in first of three brand-new shuttle tankers for Shell charter

January 5, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Tanker operator AET has taken delivery of the first of three Suezmax second-generation dynamic positioning (DP2) shuttle tankers, which are purpose-built for a long-term charter with Shell for operations in Brazil.

The remaining two vessels are still under construction at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea.

AET took delivery of Eagle Campos – the first in the series of three commissioned DP2 shuttle tankers – on Wednesday. It was built specifically for a long-term charter to Brazil Shipping I Limited, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Shell and it will operate in Brazil joining Eagle Pilar, which AET already operates there for Shell.

The company explained that its commitment to moving energy in an increasingly responsible and eco-friendly way led to the agreement with Shell in December 2019 to operate these three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers in the international and Brazilian Basin on a long-term charter.

The two sister vessels of Eagle Campos are currently under construction at the Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea and are expected to be delivered later this year. In a bid to ensure all health and safety precautions were in place to safeguard the construction and delivery of the vessels during the ongoing pandemic, AET and Eaglestar site teams have been working closely together with the Hyundai Heavy Industries team.

Capt. Amit Pal, Global Director, DPST, remarked upon taking delivery: “My sincere thanks to everyone from Shell, Hyundai Heavy Industries, DNV, Eaglestar and AET for this remarkable collaboration and safe execution. This accomplishment showcases the unity across the industry to deliver innovative solutions which contribute to a brighter future and create a sustainable global trade network.”

Eagle Campos, the first in the series of three commissioned DP2 shuttle tankers; Courtesy of AET

The 153,000 DWT DP2 vessel has been built to Shell’s technical requirements for DP2 shuttle tankers in Brazil. Thanks to the collaboration between the Hyundai Heavy Industries, DNV and Eaglestar, Eagle Campos DP2 shuttle tanker will operate to the highest operational and environmental standards, including full compliance with IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements, according to AET’s statement.

In addition, the vessel is classed with DNV and equipped with electrical-driven variable frequency drive (VFD) cargo pumps and high-power thrusters for enhanced fuel efficiency. It is also fully capable of operating in weather conditions expected for its class. AET further added that the eco-efficient vessel is also fitted with energy-saving devices such as the Hi Pre-Swirl Duct and Rudder Bulb for improved propulsion efficiency and is already EEDI Phase 2 compliant before the regulations come into effect.

“For AET, this latest vessel delivery further fortifies our position as a leading owner and operator of 12 of these highly specialised DP shuttle tankers globally with eight vessels currently operating in the Brazilian Basin (including Eagle Campos). Witnessing the fruition of our agreement with Shell signifies the commitment from both parties to high-quality, safe and responsible operations,” concluded Pal.

Furthermore, AET also confirmed it has another five DP2 shuttle tankers under construction, which are also expected to be delivered in 2022, bringing its global DPST fleet to 17, with 13 operating offshore Brazil.