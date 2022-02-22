Aker Solutions and Dril-Quip join hands for carbon capture and storage

February 22, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Aker Solutions and Dril-Quip have entered into a collaboration agreement to offer subsea injection systems for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects.

Under the agreement, Dril-Quip will provide Aker Solutions with CO 2 injection Xmas trees and wellheads that will be fully integrated into a larger subsea injection system to provide customers with technology purposely designed for the injection and storage of CO 2 .

The two parties have agreed to work together to target the Northern Endurance Project in the UK, maximizing their respective local content.

The agreement is said to be in line with each company’s strategic goals of collaboration and partnerships to unlock value for customers.

“We are pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration agreement with Aker Solutions, a leader in developing integrated solutions for CCUS,” said Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip’s president and CEO.

“This collaboration agreement further reinforces Dril-Quip’s leadership and commitment in energy transition and builds on our legacy of providing technologies that enable our customers to save time and money, reduce risk and lower their carbon footprint. We look forward to working jointly with Aker Solutions to bring best-in-class solutions to our customers.”

The Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), announced in October 2020, will provide the common infrastructure needed to capture and transport CO 2 from carbon-emitting projects, such as Net Zero Teesside Power, to secure offshore storage in the North Sea.

In October 2021, the NEP’s East Coast Cluster, which includes Net Zero Teesside, was selected as a priority cluster in phase 1 of the UK Government’s Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage cluster sequencing process.

The project is a partnership between bp, National Grid, Equinor, Shell and Total.