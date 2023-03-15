Aker Solutions places major order with Spanish provider of umbilical tubes

March 15, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian oilfield services provider Aker Solutions has selected Spain-headquartered Tubacex as the delivery partner for umbilical tubes for projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Aker Solutions

Under the agreement, Tubacex will deliver a total of 1,000 kilometers of umbilical offshore tubes to Aker Solutions, set to be installed for three projects in the North Sea.

According to the Spanish company, at an order intake for a sum of more than €70 million, this is one of the largest supply projects for this type of application in the umbilicals market.

Tubacex will manufacture the offshore umbilical tubes at its production facilities located in Spain and Austria, with deliveries scheduled in 2023 and 2024.

“We are pleased to have been selected by Aker Solutions to carry out these key projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf,” said Jesús Esmorís, CEO of Tubacex.

“The energy generation sector, particularly the offshore, is on the rise and Tubacex has the solutions that can be adapted to the needs of the multi-energy market. This agreement with Aker Solutions also implies the implementation of specific sustainability measures that will enable the reduction of CO2 emissions within the project execution.”

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Aker Solutions confirms contract for Norwegian Sea electrification project Posted: about 1 month ago

Speaking about the company’s most recent news in Norway, Aker Solutions in February signed a contract with OKEA for the Draugen electrification project in the Norwegian Sea.

Aker Solutions has been appointed as the main contractor for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) and the scope will include major modifications of the existing platform to enable power from shore. The contract follows a Letter of Intent (LoI) from December 2022.