Utility module for Valhall; Source: Aker BP
Home Fossil Energy WATCH: Aker BP slotting puzzle pieces in place to ensure North Sea oil project’s 40-year lifespan

Business Developments & Projects
July 10, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian oil and gas player Aker BP is piecing together the remaining sections of its multibillion-dollar project, including a utility model puzzle designed for a production and wellhead platform (PWP), to help ensure hydrocarbon production at its field in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea for 40 more years.

Utility module for Valhall; Source: Aker BP

After Aker Solutions forged a 9,500-ton steel jacket for the Valhall PWP platform, which sailed away to form a solid offshore foundation that anchors the entire platform structure to the seabed, the jacket was put in place with support from AllseasPioneering Spirit and Heerema Marine ContractorsSleipnir vessels, after the old processing and compression platform (PCP) jacket was removed.

Afterward, another milestone in the modernization of the Valhall field was achieved with the bridge to connect the new PWP platform to the Valhall field centre, as it set sail from Nymo in Eydehavn, Arendal. Spanning over 100 meters and weighing around 1,000 tonnes, this structure is seen as a key step forward in the Valhall PWP-Fenris project.

The Norwegian company highlighted: “Aker BP is currently delivering a major investment portfolio on the Norwegian shelf, building the oil and gas fields of the future. Our projects generate approximately 150,000 man-years in Norway through the lifetime of the fields. More than 250 Norwegian suppliers are directly involved. 

“The bridge delivery from Nymo is a prime example. Not only does it represents a technical achievement, it also contributes jobs and value creation. Through close collaboration with our alliance partners and suppliers, we’re creating opportunities for skilled workers, engineers and apprentices.”

The installation of the bridge between PWP and PH, carried out by Heerema Marine Contractors at the Valhall field, is said to mark a significant milestone and the conclusion of this year’s offshore campaign for the PWP-Fenris project. Aker BP deems the bridge a key component of new infrastructure and well slots that will secure long-term production at Valhall.

“It is an important step in becoming the operational unit of the future and a strong asset in Aker BP’s portfolio. The delivery required high technical precision and close collaboration. We are proud of a safe and solid execution – delivered on time,” underlined the operator.

Bridge delivery for Valhall

WATCH VIDEO

Further progress in the Valhall project was achieved on July 1, when the utility module for the Valhall PWP platform was moved out of the Worley Rosenberg hall in Stavanger, having reached the hall’s maximum height. Aker BP emphasizes that after the final section gets installed, the module will weigh approximately 4,800 tonnes and stand 55 meters tall.

“The utility module houses essential support systems such as power supply, HVAC, water systems, and technical infrastructure – all crucial for ensuring safe and stable offshore operations. This achievement is the result of close collaboration between Aker BP, Aker Solutions and Worley, built on a strong OneTeam culture,” elaborated the Norwegian firm.

While emphasizing that Valhall PWP-Fenris is one of its biggest development projects, Aker BP points out that this project, which also entails the development of the Fenris field, will significantly extend the Valhall field’s operational lifetime, as “a key step in delivering energy the world needs through safe and efficient operations with industry-leading low productions emissions intensity.”

Valhall's utility module move

WATCH VIDEO

After receiving the all-clear in June 2023, the Valhall PWP-Fenris development, encompassing the drilling of 19 wells, began its construction phase in September 2023, with total investments estimated at $6.6 billion.

Pandion Energy is Aker BP’s partner on the Valhall field, and PGNiG Upstream Norway on Fenris, situated 50 kilometers away. The project will use the existing power from the shore system, enabling emissions at less than 1 kg CO2/boe.

The Norwegian operator is also developing other projects, including Yggdrasil. After the Hugin A jacket, weighing 22,000 tonnes, was loaded onto the barge at Aker Solutions in Verdal, it was expected to sail for the Yggdrasil area for installation. Currently, the yard in Verdal is delivering a portfolio of four jackets and two topsides to Aker BP.

The Norwegian player confirmed the start of construction activities on Yggdrasil in September 2023, with the cutting ceremony for the first steel plates for Hugin A at Aker Solutions’ yard. The project, estimated at over $10.3 billion, entails the HuginFulla, and Munin license groups between Alvheim and Oseberg in the North Sea. Aker BP’s partners in the area are Equinor and PGNIG Upstream Norway.

“When the Aker BP-operated Yggdrasil starts production in 2027, the area will contribute to a stable and secure energy supply to Europe. At Aker BP we are committed to supplying low-cost oil and gas, produced with low greenhouse gas emission intensity. Yggdrasil, which will be powered from shore, contains approximately 700 million barrels of oil equivalent,” explained the firm.

Hugin A jacket

WATCH VIDEO

While oil will be exported through the Grane Oil Pipeline, gas will be exported through Statpipe, with Equinor heading up the oil and gas export project in the Yggdrasil development. Allseas’ Solitaire vessel assisted with the installation of 122 kilometers of pipelines.

