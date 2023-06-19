All export cables in place at Changfang & Xidao offshore wind farm

June 19, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Share this article







The installation of offshore export cables that will connect Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms in Taiwan to the grid on land has been completed.

Seaway7 via LinkedIn

Seaway7, which chartered the Topaz Installer vessel for the work, has installed seven export cables totalling 210 kilometres in length, according to the company’s update on social media.

The installation of inter-array cables on the 589 MW offshore wind project, also carried out by Seaway7, started last month. For the cable connections between the turbines, the company has deployed its cable-laying vessel Seaway Phoenix, which will lay approximately 73 kilometres of 66kV inter-array cables.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Seaway 7 starts installing Changfang & Xidao inter-array cables Posted: about 1 month ago

In May, the work on installing the pin piles for the wind farm’s jacket foundation was completed, with 50 jacket foundations left to be installed at that time.

The transportation and installation of Changfang and Xidao’s 62 jacket foundations and the 186 accompanying pin piles are being done by Boskalis, which is carrying out the work in a joint venture with Taiwan’s Hwa Chi Construction Co.

The 589 MW Changfang and Xidao offshore wind project will comprise 62 Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines.

Offshore construction at the project’s two sites started in 2021 and the first wind turbine was installed in July of last year.

Offshore construction is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The 589 MW project – owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), which holds the majority stake, and by two local life insurance companies, Taiwan Life Insurance, and TransGlobe Life Insurance –is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2024.