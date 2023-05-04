Seaway 7 starts installing Changfang & Xidao inter-array cables

May 4, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Installation of the inter-array cables started on the 589 MW Changfang & Xidao (CFXD) offshore wind farms in Taiwan, according to an update shared on social media by Dennis Sanou, CEO of the Changfang & Xidao Projects at Copenhagen Offshore Partners.

Dennis Sanou, CEO of Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms/LinkedIn

According to the AIS data, Seaway 7’s cable-laying vessel Seaway Phoenix is on site located some 15 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County.

A network of approximately 73 kilometres of 66kV inter-array cables will be used to connect turbine strings.

The inter-array and export cables for 62 wind turbines will be protected by CRP Subsea’s NjordGuard cable protection systems.

In August 2022, Correl Group secured a contract with Seaway Offshore Cables for the termination and testing of cables for the CFXD offshore wind farms. The contract covers 58 inter-array and seven offshore export subsea cables.

CWind Taiwan is responsible for the operations and maintenance of the subsea cables for which the company will deploy its survey-class remote-operated vehicles (ROVs).

The 589 MW Changfang & Xidao wind farm will comprise 62 Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines, the first of which was installed in July of last year.

The offshore wind project – owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), which holds the majority stake, and by two local life insurance companies, Taiwan Life Insurance, and TransGlobe Life Insurance –is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2024.