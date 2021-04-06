All inter-array cables in place at Moray East offshore wind farm

April 6, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

All inter-array cables have been laid at the Moray East offshore wind farm, with burial, termination and testing works still ongoing.

The cables were installed by CLV Living Stone, while the Ndeavour and Grand Canyon vessels have been deployed for the burial operations. OSV Siem Day is supporting termination and testing works, including personnel and equipment transport between Moray East’s wind turbine locations and offshore transformer modules (OTMs).

The overall work scope has been divided into two campaigns. The first inter-array cable installation campaign, which started on 11 November 2020, was completed on 23 January. The cable laying and burial within the second campaign commenced on 24 February. With all the cables in place now, the remaining works are expected to be completed by mid-June, according to the project’s Notice of Operations.

Wind turbine installation is also progressing at the project site, located some 22 kilometres off the Aberdeenshire coast in Scotland. So far, the Bold Tern jack-up vessel has installed 20 of the total 100 Vetas (MHI Vestas) 9.5 MW wind turbines, after erecting the first unit in mid-January.

The 950 MW offshore wind farm, scheduled for commissioning in 2022, is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), a joint venture company owned by Ocean Winds (56.6%) Diamond Green Limited (33.4%), and CTG (10%).