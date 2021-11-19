Allseas on pipeline replacement duty off Brunei

November 19, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Allseas is currently carrying out a pipeline replacement project at the Champion field in the South China Sea off the coast of Brunei.

Source: Allseas

The company’s vessels Audacia and Fortitude are in charge of replacing five outdated concrete weight coated pipelines, of which three oil pipelines and two vent pipelines.

According to Allseas, the first 8-inch oil pipeline had been installed successfully and a second 12-inch oil pipeline is currently being laid.

The project, which represents Allseas’ first-ever in Brunei, also includes pre- and post-lay surveys, subsea construction, air diving (risers and spools) and pre-commissioning.

The Champion field is located 40 kilometers northwest of Bandar Seri Begawan, at a water depth of approximately 30 meters in the South China Sea.

It was discovered in 1970 by drilling the Champion-1 well. The field currently comprises more than 300 wells and 40 different platforms, with 500 kilometers of pipelines in operation.