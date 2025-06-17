An offshore platform
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Wood named brownfield EPC provider of choice for Shell in Brunei

Wood named brownfield EPC provider of choice for Shell in Brunei

Project & Tenders
June 17, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

TendrillWood, a joint venture (JV) between UK engineering and consulting company Wood and Brunei’s service provider to the energy industry Tendrill International, has won a multi-year contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP), a subsidiary of UK-headquartered energy major Shell, for brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services in the country.

Illustration; Source: Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP)

As disclosed by Wood, the JV’s scope of work entails the delivery of integrated, end-to-end brownfield EPC projects, from conceptual design through commissioning and start-up, across offshore and onshore assets operated by Shell Brunei. The five-year contract comes with a two-year extension option.

Wood’s CEO, Ken Gilmartin, commented: “For over a decade Wood has consistently delivered safe, reliable and efficient engineering and operations solutions to BSP, contributing to domestic energy security. Our experience of BSP’s assets enables us to advance asset performance while enhancing local skills development and creating opportunities for the regional supply chain.”

The TendrillWood JV was established in 2023 and provides EPC services in Brunei. It employs approximately 1,000 people, with 70% of the workforce being locals. The JV claims it will continue to invest in the development of local expertise and the supply chain while executing the latest contract.

“Our local expertise will complement Wood’s experience to deliver safe, efficient and result-driven outcomes for BSP while aligning to the national agenda to maximise local content, capacity development and long-term value creation for the country,” noted Haryati Ramlee, Managing Director at Tendrill.

Earlier this month, BSP extended a brownfield services assignment being undertaken by a JV between Norway’s Aker Solutions and PTAS. The contract extension’s value is between $148.3 million and $247.2 million.

Meanwhile, Wood won a $2.8 billion contract with ADNOC to deliver an engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) package for the long-term gas processing facilities at the UAE’s Habshan facility.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles