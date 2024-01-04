AMSA bars Hong Kong-flagged LNG carrier from Australian waters

January 4, 2024, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Australia’s maritime authority, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), has imposed a 180-day ban on the Hong Kong-flagged LNG carrier Cesi Qingdao from entering Australian waters.

The vessel was detained in Gladstone in November after experiencing a blackout that caused significant disruptions at the Port of Gladstone.

AMSA said that it had collaborated with the ship’s master and operator during extensive repairs, which included addressing issues with four generators.

Notably, only one generator was successfully repaired, having been entirely rebuilt under the supervision of the engine manufacturers. Subsequently, the ship was towed to China for further repairs.

AMSA’s decision to enforce a 180-day ban stems from the necessity for stronger compliance action due to the master and ship managers’ response throughout the repair process. The authority said the was action essential to uphold safety standards and maritime regulations in Australian waters.

Cesi Qungdao is a 174,100 cbm LNG carrier, built in 2017. The vessel is owned by China Energy Hope LNG, a joint venture company of Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec).