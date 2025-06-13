Back to overview
SWS hands over final PCTC in ‘pioneering’ 8,600 CEU LNG-fueled series

June 13, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoquiao Shipbuilding (SWS), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has completed the 8,600 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier series for compatriot financial services company CITIC Financial Leasing.

SWS via LinkedIn

SWS revealed the milestone on June 13, stating that the third and final unit in the 8,600 CEU LNG-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) series was named and delivered.

The ship, christened as Yong Le Kou, is the sister vessel to Wen Jing Kou, delivered in March 2025.

The three-unit series was ordered by CITIC to be operated by COSCO Shipping.

The car carriers feature a length of 199.9 meters, a breadth of 38 meters, with a designed speed of 19 knots. Classed by DNV and China Classification Society (CCS), the vessels are designed by Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI) under CSSC.

According to SWS, the completion of this “pioneering series” expands the product portfolio and strengthens brand influence, accelerating “China’s shipbuilding excellence”.

Intermodal’s data from March this year indicated that this Asian country was building a total of 62% of new ships ordered globally.

China recently marked another milestone in the car carrier segment with the country’s largest ocean-going solar- and LNG-powered PCTC setting sail on its maiden voyage from Nansha, Guangzhou.

The 7,000 CEU PV + LNG dual-fuel car carrier was fully loaded with Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) and embarked on a journey to countries such as Greece, Turkey, Italy and Tunisia, which are along the Belt and Road Initiative.

The vessel, featuring a length of 199.9 meters, a gross tonnage of 68,252 tons, was booked by Guangzhou Yuanhai Auto Carrier, a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers, and constructed by Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), part of the CSSC.

