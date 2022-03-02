$23B of Russia to UK trade to be disrupted by British ports closure to Russian ships

March 2, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

£17 billion ($23 billion) of annual Russian exports to the UK will be disrupted by the closure of all UK ports to Russian ships, an analysis conducted by data and analytics company Russell Group finds.

Related Article Posted: 11 hours ago UK bans Russian ships from its ports Posted: 11 hours ago

Further analysis by Russell shows that a significant amount of the £17 billion Russia-UK trade is in precious stones and jewellery (£14 billion).

A significant amount is crude oil exports from Russia to the UK (£1.4 billion).

Related Article long read Posted: 5 hours ago Oil prices jump as sanctions spur supply fears while OPEC+ reconfirms output plans Posted: 5 hours ago



The analysis comes as Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary said in a letter to all UK ports that Russian vessels would not be allowed to any UK ports and any vessel thought to be owned, controlled, chartered, or operated by any person connected with Russia should be barred.

Today I've written to all UK ports asking them not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels.



Given Putin's action in #Ukraine I've made clear these vessels are NOT welcome here with prohibiting legislation to follow. pic.twitter.com/5pKzfvcbGi — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 28, 2022

Further sanctions are to be drawn up against Russian shipping firms.

“With the international community stepping up its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine through a series of economic sanctions, our analysis shows just how interconnected global trade has now become, with the sanctions impacting both the UK and Russia,” Suki Basi, Russell Group MD, commented.

“Being able to access timely, real-time data will ensure that all (re)insurers and their corporate clients have the required tools to navigate and understand their trading landscapes. Data insights that drive more granular analysis is becoming an essential component in a modern company’s arsenal. Actionable insights are opening up new frontiers in risk management.”

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: