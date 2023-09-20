Anchoring campaign for Brazilian FPSO underway

September 20, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Brazilian oil and gas player Enauta has embarked on an anchoring campaign for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which is destined to work at its oil field offshore Brazil.

FPSO Atlanta; Source: Yinson

Enauta explains that the FPSO Atlanta’s anchoring campaign marks the start of the installation of the Atlanta field’s Phase I. This stage encompasses the installation of flexible riser anchors and torpedo anchors for the new platform. According to the company, the campaign follows the original project schedule.

This comes only days after the Brazilian player concluded the drilling and completion of the last well in the first phase of its drilling program at the Atlanta field. Enauta claims that Phase I of the field development represents “an important milestone” for delivering the 50,000 barrels of oil per day production capacity potential from the new FPSO Atlanta, which is due to start operations by mid-2024.

Mooring line Torpedo anchor Source: Enauta

The company bought the FPSO OSX-2 for Atlanta’s Full Development System (FDS) last year. This FPSO, known as the FPSO Atlanta, which will replace the FPSO Petrojarl I, will be operated under ABS Class. The FDS targets the first oil by mid-2024, originally with six wells connected to the FPSO Atlanta, reaching ten wells in 2029.

The Atlanta field is operated by Enauta Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, which also has a 100% interest in this asset. Located in block BS-4 in the Santos Basin, at a 1,500-meter water depth, the field has been producing since 2018 through an Early Production System (EPS) – comprising three wells connected to the FPSO Petrojarl I.