Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation Anemoi wins $1.59M for ‘next-generation’ folding sail system

Anemoi wins $1.59M for ‘next-generation’ folding sail system

August 5, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

UK-based wind-assisted propulsion provider Anemoi Marine Technologies has clinched £1.2 million (roughly $1.59 million) worth of funding under the sixth round of the country’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC).

Illustration only. Courtesy of Anemoi

As disclosed, the winning project is set to encompass the creation of a ‘next-generation’ folding sail system intended for Kamsarmax and Panamax bulk carriers. The initiative will reportedly also cover aerodynamic design enhancements aimed at ‘boosting’ fuel savings and slashing emissions further.

More specifically, according to officials from Anemoi, under the project, which will last for seven months, the company will design, construct and trial a prototype of a novel folding system for its 3.5-meter rotor sails. This is described as a “world’s first” milestone for this type of technology, as folding systems have previously only been used on larger 5-meter sails.

In addition to this, a new rail deployment solution is to be made to allow the rotor sails to move along the deck of the ship. Per Anemoi, by allowing the sails to be lowered during port operations, the design is anticipated to ‘tremendously’ minimize operational stumbling blocks to the uptake of wind-assisted propulsion.

As informed, the rest rig is going to be manufactured by UK-headquartered company Pressure Design Hydraulics Engineers, with aerodynamic improvements crafted in collaboration with Cape Horn Engineering, and supported by Stehr Consulting.

Victoria Steamship, a British shipbroker, will provide insights based on its nine-vessel fleet, operating in the bulk carrier segment, a primary market for folding rotor sails. The UK innovation accelerator Connected Places Catapult is expected to conduct market research and a port and vessel integration study.

The UK Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition has reportedly so far provided £136 million in government funding to innovators developing advanced maritime decarbonization-oriented solutions. One of the overarching aims of the program is “driving growth for coastal communities and cementing the UK’s position as a clean energy leader.”

At the end of July, the CMDC revealed the winners of the sixth round of the competition, which allocated a total of £30 million. The round was kick-started back in January. Among the recipients of CMDC6 is GT Wings, UK-based wind propulsion solutions provider and developer of AirWing, hailed as the world’s ‘first’ commercially available jet sail.

