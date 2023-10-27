Another Chinese oilfield begins producing

October 27, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Following the start of production from an oilfield located in the South China Sea, Chinese oil and gas giant CNOOC Limited has kicked off production from another development, this time in the Bohai Sea.

Source: CNOOC (Illustration)

CNOOC Limited announced on October 27 that the Penglai 19-3 Oilfield Area 5/10 development project had commenced production.

The project is located in the south-central Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 30 meters.

The main production facilities include two wellhead platforms, while 130 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 87 production wells and 43 water injection wells.

The oilfield is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 29,800 barrels of crude oil per day in 2027.

CNOOC Limited holds 51% interest in the project and acts as the operator, while ConocoPhillips China holds the remaining 49% interest.

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago South China Sea oilfield begins producing Posted: 1 day ago

To remind, CNOOC reported on October 26 that the Enping 18-6 oilfield development project, located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin of the South China Sea, had begun producing.

The company holds 100% interest in the project and acts as the operator.

CNOOC also recently kicked off production from the Bozhong 28-2 South oilfield second adjustment project in the Bohai Sea.