South China Sea oilfield begins producing

October 26, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Chinese oil and gas giant CNOOC Limited has commenced production from an oilfield development located in the South China Sea.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: CNOOC

CNOOC reported on October 25 that the Enping 18-6 oilfield development project had commenced production.

The project is located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin of the South China Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 99 meters.

The main production facilities include one wellhead platform, with 15 development wells planned to be put into production.

According to the company, the project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 9,300 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in the project and acts as the operator.

CNOOC also recently kicked off production from an oilfield second adjustment project in the Bohai Sea offshore China.

Located in the southern Bohai Sea, within an average water depth of around 21 meters, the main production facilities at the Bozhong 28-2 South oilfield second adjustment project include a central platform and one water-injection subsea pipeline.