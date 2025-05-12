Back to overview
Another company opts for Turku-Stockholm green shipping corridor

Vessels
May 12, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

In early May 2025, Finnish dairy products company Valio started using the green shipping corridor between Turku and Stockholm.

The company’s products are now transported across the Baltic Sea fossil-free on two vessels that run on biofuel. The green shipping corridor is expected to help Valio achieve a fully carbon-neutral milk chain by 2035.

The maritime leg of the transport chain from Turku to Stockholm is served by Viking Line’s climate-smart vessels, Viking Glory and Viking Grace, which use biofuel made from waste (liquefied biogas or LBG) to transport Valio’s products. The biofuel produces about 90 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to using fossil fuels.

“Fossil-free maritime transport is still rare – globally, it accounts for only about 0.1 per cent of maritime traffic. However, maritime transport’s green transition is possible here and now, which is demonstrated by Valio choosing fossil-free maritime transport on our vessels. We hope more and more of our cargo customers will choose biogas for their transport,” Harri Tamminen, Viking Line’s Freight Director, commented.

The transport chain for shipping Valio’s products to Sweden begins at the company’s operational sites across Finland.

“We have worked with great focus to reduce our emissions throughout the value chain. We can now proudly announce that our goods transports – both by lorry and by ship – are completely fossil-free. This is one step towards our goal of achieving a totally carbon-neutral milk chain by 2035,” Anette Björnlund, Valio Sweden’s Sustainability Manager, said.

The green shipping corridor is being developed between Turku and Stockholm, which will be in place by 2035. An important part of this work is increasing the share of biofuel used on Viking Line’s vessels. The project involves, among others, the Ports of Turku and Stockholm. About 90 percent of all cargo from Finland to Sweden is transported by sea.

Along with Valio, the Norwegian conglomerate Orkla ASA has chosen Viking Line’s green maritime cargo transport option, shipping ketchup from Sweden to Finland on vessels fueled by biogas.

In addition to its cargo clients, Viking Line also offers other passengers and its conference customers the option of purchasing biogas equivalent to the amount used for their trip. In that way, emissions per passenger are reduced by 90 percent.

