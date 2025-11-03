Back to overview
Singapore and Korea to establish green and digital shipping corridor

Collaboration
November 3, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Singapore and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea (ROK) have joined forces to establish the Singapore-ROK Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC).

Illustration. Courtesy of MPA Singapore (Facebook)

The collaboration was formalized with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on November 2.

Under the agreement, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will explore and implement initiatives to support the maritime sector’s transition to zero or near-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fuels.

The planned initiatives include developing bunkering infrastructure, aligning technical standards, exchanging technical knowledge, conducting trials with industry and research partners, and providing joint training for maritime stakeholders.

The MoU also aims to accelerate digitalization to enhance information exchange and operational efficiency.

Jeffrey Siow, Acting Minister for Transport, said: “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to building a sustainable and future-ready maritime sector. By advancing clean energy, digital innovation, and skills development, we not only address national priorities but also contribute to global efforts for green shipping and strengthen supply chain resilience.”

Chun Jae Soo, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, added: “The Republic of Korea and Singapore are key maritime partners in Asia, and together we will lead efforts to achieve international shipping decarbonisation. Through this cooperation, both countries will promote the adoption of green fuels and digital solutions, contributing to the sustainable growth of the global maritime sector.”

Just recently, Singapore reached a similar agreement with China to establish a green and digital shipping corridor, intending to foster innovation, enhance maritime connectivity, and support the global transition towards a more sustainable maritime sector.  

