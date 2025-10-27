Back to overview
Singapore and China elevate cooperation on green shipping corridor

Singapore and China elevate cooperation on green shipping corridor

Collaboration
October 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore and China have agreed to collaborate on establishing a green and digital shipping corridor, with the aim of fostering innovation, enhancing maritime connectivity, and supporting the global transition towards a more sustainable maritime sector.  

Illustration. Courtesy of MPA Singapore

To formalize the collaboration on the Singapore-China Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC), the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Singapore and the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on October 19.

This agreement builds on the earlier established municipality-level and provincial-level green shipping corridor projects with Tianjin and Shandong, elevating the cooperation to the national level.

Under the MoU, Singapore and China will work with industry stakeholders to advance maritime decarbonization, enhance port and supply chain efficiency, and develop supporting technologies, infrastructure, and standards to promote a more sustainable and connected maritime ecosystem.

In addition, the agreement seeks to strengthen digitalization in maritime transport operations by promoting the use of data-driven systems to enhance efficiency, resilience, and transparency across the maritime value chain.

Last month, Singapore also signed an MoU to set up a green shipping corridor with India and develop infrastructure and technologies that support the maritime sector’s transition to zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emission fuels.

