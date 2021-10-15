Another Evergreen’s giant boxship tries its luck through Suez Canal

October 15, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Ever Act, the sister vessel of one of the world’s largest containerships Ever Ace owned by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine, has successfully transited the Suez Canal, the canal’s authority revealed.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA), following its protocols for large ships, sent chief guides to welcome the giant containership and its crew. Ever Act was coming from Malaysia on its trip to the Netherlands.

The vessel, which has a capacity of 24,000 TEU, was built by South Korean shipbuilding company Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). Initially, the shipbuilder received an order for 6 A-class Megamax containerships, with Ever Act being the second one delivered to Evergreen.

The ship has a total length of 400 meters, a width of 61.5 meters, a draft of 16.40 meters, and weighs approximately 235,000 tons.

Ever Act’s sister vessel Ever Ace successfully transited the Suez Canal in August this year.

The Taiwanese shipping company placed an order for other six large containerships at Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, part of CSSC. Slated for delivery in 2024, the ULCVs will feature a number of green features including high efficiency, energy-saving, and safety solutions in line with Tier III emission requirements.

Evergreen’s ship Ever Given made headlines in March this year after it got stuck in the Suez Canal causing a massive gridlock for the global trade. After being dislodged, it was held by the SCA under court order while the authority sought compensation from the vessel’s Japanese owner Shoei Kisen and its insurers. The behemoth finally reached its planned destination in Rotterdam on 29 July 2021.