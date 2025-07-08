China’s first methanol-dual fuel boxship wraps up inaugural bunkering at Port of Yangpu

Back to overview
Vessels
July 8, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU, China’s first domestically built methanol dual-fuel containership, completed its maiden voyage to the Port of Yangpu in Hainan Province on July 2, 2025.

Courtesy of COSCO Shipping Lines

The 16,136 TEU newbuilding also wrapped up its first domestic green methanol bunkering at Yangpu International Container Terminal.

Green methanol fuel was supplied by Sinopec COSCO Fuel Supply.

“This move not only further strengthened the Yangpu route network and accelerated the construction of ‘two-way dual hub ports’, but also opened a new chapter for COSCO SHIPPING Lines in the coordinated development of domestic dual-fuel ships and green fuels, injecting strong momentum into the low-carbon transformation of China’s shipping industry,” container shipping company COSCO SHIPPING Lines said.

Courtesy of COSCO Shipping Lines

On June 20, 2025, COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU was officially delivered by COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Yangzhou on Changxing Island, Shanghai.

The ship features an overall length of 366 meters and a width of 51 meters. Equipped with a 11,000 cubic meter ultra-large methanol storage tank, it can complete a one-way voyage from the Far East to the U.S. East Coast without refueling.

The ship is also equipped with the first homegrown methanol dual-fuel engine, a methanol dual-fuel marine boiler and the first methanol generator set ever applied to Chinese container ships, all of which are developed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). The dual-fuel system allows flexible switching between fuel modes based on route requirements.

The Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) of the vessel has reached Phase III standards, which is 54.4% lower than the baseline set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). After switching to green methanol, the ship is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by about 120,000 tons per year, equivalent to the carbon sequestration effect of planting 6.7 million trees, according to the transportation company.

