Anthony Veder: World fleet running on LNG paves the way for emission cuts

October 27, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

In his Energy Talk on this second day of the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC), Anthony Veder’s business manager Björn van de Weerdhof introduced the visitors with an in-depth talk about LNG in the maritime industry.

According to Van de Weerdhof, although some people say that shipping is such a polluting industry, it is quite the opposite. It is the cleanest mode of transport, however, there is still lots of work to do and it takes courage to change from within.

“At least for the coming of decades, and maybe some more, we have more chance of succeeding in reducing emissions if we have a world fleet that runs on LNG than if we build vessels that run on methanol or ammonia because these fuels will not be there in the coming years,” Van de Weerdhof said.