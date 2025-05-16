Boskalis' vessels working in Oman; Source: Boskalis
Boskalis vessels 'spot hunting' to clear the way for new LNG terminal

May 16, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis has deployed a set of dredgers and other vessels from its fleet in the Middle East to lay the groundwork for the creation of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the port of Sohar, bringing Oman closer to turning its dreams of housing the first LNG bunkering hub in the Middle East into reality.

Boskalis' vessels working in Oman; Source: Boskalis

Boskalis’ Willem van Oranje and Coastway trailing suction hopper dredgers, along with the firm’s Colbart backhoe dredger, are said to have dredged some four million cubic meters of sand over the past few months to make space for a new LNG terminal in the existing Sohar Port and Freezone.

“The final phase of a dredging project is often not the most challenging, but it typically takes the most time. This is also the case for the Sohar project in northern Oman,” emphasized the Dutch player, while confirming that its Willem van Oranje dredger has departed the Gulf of Oman, as the Coastway continues to work alongside the Colbart.

Tasked with leveling the last peaks, these dredgers are assisted by the firm’s Aquamarine tug and the Sidi plough-equipped multicat, which in nautical terms means they are ‘spot hunting.’

Boskalis Colbart dredger working in Oman
Boskalis’ Willem Van Oranje dredger working in Oman
Courtesy of Boskalis

“It involves daily interactions between our surveyors, the project team, and the vessels to dredge the high peaks that are still present on the seabed, bringing them to the required depth. In this way, Boskalis will create the necessary space for the expansion of the Sohar port in the coming months, enabling the establishment of new LNG-related activities,” elaborated the Dutch giant.

This announcement comes shortly after TotalEnergies held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the construction phase for its Marsa LNG project, following a final investment decision (FID) for this 1 million ton per year (Mt/y) liquefaction plant designed to run on solar power and serve as the first LNG bunkering hub in the Middle East.

This LNG liquefaction plant is being built by Marsa LNG LLC, a joint venture between TotalEnergies (80%) and OQEP (20%), in the port of Sohar, with the LNG production start-up expected by 1Q 2028.

With a carbon intensity of less than 3 kg CO2e/boe of scope 1 and 2 emissions, this project will primarily serve the marine fuel market in the Gulf, while the quantities not sold as bunker fuel will be off-taken by TotalEnergies and OQ. 

