Aquaterra eyes long-term integrity of carbon capture and storage sites with new tool

November 15, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-based Aquaterra Energy has unveiled a new CO 2 management platform for long-term monitoring and sustained integrity of underwater carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites.

Source: Aquaterra

The integrated solution is said to provide monitoring of both sub-surface fiber optic seismic arrays, as well as dissolved CO 2 gas detection via solar- or wave-powered remote data transmission nodes between the seabed and surface.

According to Aquaterra, permanently installed shallow borehole fiber optic arrays, deployed in remote locations within the injection site block, allow repeat seismic surveys to be completed and this process provides evidence that the storage site is performing as expected against the baseline engineering and seismic data, during and post CO 2 injection.

The CO 2 plume can be tracked and its migration within the formation compared against predictions and storage site expectations, the company said, adding that in case any deviations arise, it allows for proactive measures to be taken, such as reducing or stopping injection or diverting injection to alternative well centers.

Source: Aquaterra

Aquaterra said that a reactive alarm system identifies actual CO 2 leaks into the water column through a patent-pending approach.

The sensors will detect and compare dissolved gas percentages combined with current speed, direction and other node location data to identify the location and extent of a suspected leak. The data is transmitted onshore via satellites for analysis and verification.

“CCS is essential for supporting our global transition to net zero by safely storing harmful emissions that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere or combined with carbon negative technologies that remove atmospheric CO 2 thereby reducing the global CO 2 debt. We’re committed to playing our part in making this process as secure as possible,” said Ben Cannell, Innovation Director at Aquaterra Energy.

“Critical to the success of offshore CO 2 storage is the ability to guarantee the performance of the storage formation and prevent leaks before they happen via intelligently generated field data and planning. I’m delighted to be working on an innovative solution that provides that market confidence.”