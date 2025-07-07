Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Dutch firm supports delivery of UK's first CO2 injection

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
July 7, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Rotterdam-headquartered Draeger Marine & Offshore (DMO) has provided insight into the support provided during the first carbon dioxide (CO2) injection test for carbon capture and storage (CCS) offshore UK.

Illustration; Source: Draeger Marine & Offshore

In April, a joint venture between Perenco UK, Carbon Catalyst and Harbour Energy announced the completion of CO2 tests at the depleted Leman natural gas reservoir in the Southern North Sea that kicked off in two months prior. This is recognized as the first time that CO2 has been injected for carbon storage in the UK.

Petrodec’s ERDA rig was used to get the job done, said to be the first rig in the UK to have achieved an approved safety case for supporting CCS operations.

Dutch DMO has now revealed that it delivered the gas detectors that were used to monitor CO2 on deck during transport and transfer. This included its gas detection instrument Dräger X-zone, which was used for extensive area gas monitoring. As explained, the solution can fence line up to 25 devices and measure up to six gases.

Jesper de Jong, Sales Manager at DMO, said: “At Draeger Marine & Offshore we are proud to have supported the Poseidon joint venture partners in this landmark project for the UK’s burgeoning CCS industry. Petrodec is well aware of the risks of CO2 expose to workers and has been cognisant to take relevant precautions to prevent incidents and workers from the project’s outset.

“By deploying our advanced gas detection solutions, including the Dräger X-zone for extensive area monitoring and the Dräger X-am 5000 for reliable personal gas monitoring, we have helped to ensure a safe environment throughout this innovative CO2 injection test.

Since exposure to CO2 can pose health and safety hazards, DME places great importance on the protection of workers from potential leaks, particularly while the industry is still maturing and gaining understanding of the injection process.

A total of 15 injection cycles were performed into the Leman gas field across the test phase, mobilizing 11 CO2 offshore batch refills. Perenco said the operational program was performed in a timely and safe manner, without injection issues and with the acquisition of an “exceptional dataset.”

The Poseidon CCS project has an initial injection capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), eventually increasing to ultimate capacity of 40 Mtpa, commencing in 2029.

Perenco and Carbon Catalyst secured a license for the CCS project at the Leman gas fields in August 2023. That same November, Wintershall Dea came on board by acquiring a 10% interest from Carbon Catalyst.

