Aquaterra pens APAC riser deal

March 2, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Offshore engineering solutions firm Aquaterra Energy has secured a multi-million-dollar riser contract with an undisclosed marine vessel owner and operator, for deeper water well intervention projects mainly in the Asia Pacific region.

Aquaterra will deliver a large-bore (7 3/8”) AQC-CW completions and workover riser system with automated handling package that will operate in water depths of up to 1,500 metres.

The system can withstand repeat make and breaks, whilst offering a gas tight metal-to-metal seal. The solution is good for lightweight intervention vessel, semisubmersible or from a jack-up rig as a surface riser, open water subsea riser or as a landing string, Aquaterra explains.

James Larnder, managing director of Aquaterra Energy, said: “This project marks a key milestone in our Asia Pacific success story, whilst also diversifying our AQC riser offering into deeper water operations.

“All our systems are intelligently engineered to be efficient with no wasted materials and a focus on quick connection to reduce operational time whilst assuring integrity. Importantly, these efficiencies also support our own and our customers’ decarbonisation efforts.”

Aquaterra Energy will manage the entire project scope via its in-house engineering and project management teams.

Throughout the project, Aquaterra Energy will provide fatigue utilisation and management through riser monitoring hardware to extend asset life, as well as automated hands-off connector makeup and umbilical handling equipment.