$2M solar system powers Angola offshore platform

May 21, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

The Aberdeen-based JCE Energy has designed and supplied a modular solar power system to Aquaterra Energy, a UK-headquartered offshore energy engineering solutions provider, for a supermajor’s unmanned Sea Swift production platform offshore Angola.

offshore solar panel installation by JCE Energy. Source: Aquaterra Energy

The system was delivered under a £1.5 million (around $2 million) contract. According to Aquaterra Energy, it includes over 100 offshore-grade solar panels, designed to maximise energy capture in marine environments and withstand saltwater corrosion and harsh weather.

The solar-powered platform is said to be autonomous and to operate without traditional fuel sources. It supports offshore production with zero-emission power, aligning with wider energy transition goals.

Around 90% of the system’s design, manufacturing, and module assembly was carried out at JCE Energy’s Aberdeen headquarters, with additional fabrication in Plymouth. The delivery team included more than 50 personnel, JCE engineers, project managers, electrical fitters, and mechanical specialists.

“As operators look to reduce their carbon footprint while managing offshore platform costs, we’ve ensured that Sea Swift is ready by reimagining topside power sources. With JCE Energy’s support, we successfully delivered a 100% autonomously-powered platform using solar energy, eliminating the need for traditional fuel sources,” said Stewart Maxwell, Technical Director of Aquaterra Energy.

The modular setup is said to allow for future scalability without major redesigns or operational disruption. According to Aquaterra Energy, the energy storage systems ensure stable output during low sunlight, while reducing reliance on diesel generators and cutting CO2 emissions by at least 90%.

The platform’s lifetime operating expenditure is expected to fall by approximately £5.9 million over 30 years.

Marco Gheza, General Manager of JCE Energy, added: “Our solar power package for the project stands as a testament to the evolving energy sector’s potential to balance operational needs with environmental and social responsibilities. This project not only demonstrates our engineering expertise but also reinforces our commitment to helping the energy sector transition to more sustainable practices.”

The Sea Swift is described as a platform solution that provides rapid returns for oil and gas, carbon capture and storage (CCS), offshore wind, and offshore green hydrogen developments.

