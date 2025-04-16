Aramco keeps its energy and maritime bonds with UAE player going with new extension

Hamriyah facility; Source: Lamprell
Business & Finance
April 16, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UAE-based offshore fabrication contractor Lamprell has got a hold of an extension of its multi-year deal with Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s energy heavyweight.

The extension of the long-term agreement (LTA) between the duo is said to strengthen their strategic relationship, which has been present since 2018. The signing ceremony, held at Aramco’s offices in Dhahran, was attended by representatives from Lamprell, including Chairman Dr. Ghazi Osman and Ian Prescott, the firm’s CEO, alongside senior officials from Aramco’s project management department.

Lamprell’s CEO highlighted: “We are proud to have delivered several LTA Contract Release Purchase Order projects to date and are working on several others currently being constructed in our UAE facility. We value our collaboration with Aramco and look forward to continuing our long-term working relationship with them.

“We are dedicated to supporting the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 goals. Our growing office in Saudi and the steadily advancing International Maritime Industries yard, where we are a joint venture partner, clearly indicate our commitment to the region and support of IKTVA efforts.”

According to Lamprell, the renewal of the deal with Aramco reaffirms its technical and operational expertise and solidifies its role as a key partner in advancing Saudi Arabia’s energy and maritime sectors. As the Kingdom continues to pursue its Vision 2030 and IKTVA initiatives, the firm plans to remain steadfast in delivering innovative solutions and high-quality services that meet the market’s evolving needs.

Last summer, Lamprell wrapped up its 30th newbuild jack-up drilling rig project, representing the second of 20 planned offshore jack-up rigs envisioned to be deployed in Saudi Arabian waters to meet Aramco’s drilling needs.

Recently, the International Maritime Industries (IMI), a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri, and Hyundai Heavy Industries, confirmed a deal with ARO Drilling to build the third jack-up in the rig series.

Shortly afterward, IMI handed out a jack-up rig contract to Seatrium for the supply of equipment and license for a LeTourneau Super 116E Class self-elevating drilling unit.

