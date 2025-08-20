Argeo’s bankruptcy estate sells three ‘core’ technologies to Kongsberg Discovery

Back to overview
Business & Finance
August 20, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Kongsberg Discovery, Kongsberg Gruppen’s business area for robotics and sensor technology, is set to acquire active and passive electromagnetic sensing capabilities from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate.

To remind, it was reported on July 7 that Norwegian subsea services provider Argeo and its Norwegian subsidiaries Argeo Survey, Argeo Robotics and Argeo Multiclient had resolved to file for bankruptcy due to a challenging financial position, with limited liquidity and limited resources to satisfy its short- and long-term obligations, said to be due to a difficult market situation and the lack of necessary contracts to generate stable revenue.

In the same announcement, it was stated that non-Norwegian subsidiaries in Scotland, Singapore and the U.S. would also file for bankruptcy, and that Argeo Survey had received notifications of termination and repossession from charter owners for the charters of the vessels Argeo Searcher and Argeo Venture.

Although a change of plans occurred as Argeo had received an indication of interest from what it said was a significant industrial player to conduct a transaction involving Argeo and/or all or substantial parts of its subsidiaries, including providing financing for the continued operations of the group, the company delisted from Euronext Oslo Børs on August 14.

In an announcement published on August 19, Kongsberg Discovery reported it had reached an agreement with Argeo’s bankruptcy estate to purchase three core technologies, including the Argeo Whisper, Argeo Listen and Argeo Scope.

The sensors and software solutions, in addition to personnel, will be integrated into Kongsberg Discovery.

Kongsberg Discovery’s President Martin Wien Fjell said the acquired technology is highly strategic: “The technologies, named Argeo Whisper and Argeo Listen, expand our sensor portfolio with active and passive electromagnetic sensing capabilities, strengthening our ability to detect and interpret complex underwater environments. In addition, the Argeo Scope will enhance our Blue Insight analytics platform, providing a comprehensive solution for automated dataflow and ocean data visualisation.”

The transfer of IP, software, hardware, and other assets is already being carried out.

“We are pleased to continue developing and integrating the technology and expertise into Kongsberg Discovery. This will allow us to develop new products and solutions together. We will soon be able to deliver value-added solutions to all Hugin customers and continue to expand our offerings to other platforms, such as ROVs, drones, and towed vehicles,” said Audun Berg, Executive Vice President of Kongsberg Discovery’s Ocean Technologies division.

“These solutions will be integrated with Blue Insight, Kongsberg Discovery’s digital solution for accurate information from the oceans, focusing on internet security and seamless integration.”

The move follows Kongsberg Discovery’s acquisition of compatriot Naxys Technologies, a provider of underwater environmental monitoring solutions, specializing in recognizing the sound of oil & gas leaks, closed at the end of 2024.

