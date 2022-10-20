Argeo’s first USV to debut in renewables sector

October 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Argeo’s recently-launched Argus uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) has secured its first project which will be carried out in the renewables market starting in late October.

Argus will perform high-resolution mapping of the seafloor and shallow geology, necessary for the planning of offshore installations for the renewables industry.

The work is a full-service contract including acquisition, processing, interpretation, and reporting.

The project will be executed in Norway after completing tuning, crew training and final set-up

“Argeo is the first company to commercialize this particular solution, and we are pleased the market is responding well asking for discussions to engage our new USV,” said Trond Crantz, Argeo CEO.

“Performing a high-quality data acquisition early can reduce risk and potentially save the developers for substantial unforeseen costs during installation and production. This project will also showcase Argeo’s ability to remotely operate and monitor the entire project from our mission control center in Asker.”

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Argeo launches its first USV Posted: 4 months ago

Argeo said that the project has good follow-on work opportunities and is experiencing a strong interest to deliver services based on this technology platform.

According to the company, Argus offers a stable, low-emission hybrid platform equipped with navigation, supervision, and hydrographic and geophysical technology.

Key benefits of the vehicle are full position control, high-resolution data quality for detailed seabed mapping and shallow water geology, as well as the ability to reach up to 30 operating days.

“Technologically advanced, unmanned solutions which are environmentally friendly will be the preferred solutions for all development projects in the renewable sector going forward,” Crantz said.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: