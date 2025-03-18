Argeo concludes longer-than-expected task for TotalEnergies offshore Namibia
March 18, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian subsea service provider Argeo has completed a project offshore Namibia on behalf of French multi-energy major TotalEnergies, with its vessel now demobilizing.

Source: Argeo

Argeo completed its work at TotalEnergies’ Venus project in Namibia’s Orange Basin under a $39 million contract announced in April 2024, using its vessel Argeo Venture.

The vessel began the work on May 20, 2024, after transiting from Norway where it underwent a conversion upgrade. It is currently demobilizing in Walvis Bay, with completion expected by March 23.

According to Argeo, the project took somewhat longer than initially estimated due to an unexpectedly long yard stay and poorer weather conditions.

In total, Argeo Venture spent nearly 10 months on the project, delivering over 7,000 line kilometers of AUV geophysical data and close to 200 geotechnical samples in water depths exceeding 3,000 meters.

Argeo Venture had a Hugin Superior autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) on board.

Of note, Argeo at the end of 2024 entered into a five-year agreement, with the potential for an additional two years, with TotalEnergies for offshore site investigation services. The companies established a global framework agreement on legal terms and conditions (FALTC).

