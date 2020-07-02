Armed pirates kidnap crew members from BW Offshore’s FPSO

A group of armed men attacked the FPSO Sendje Berge some 30 nautical miles southwest from Bonny Island, earlier today, kidnapping some of its crew members.

The news first emerged on the website of the UK-based security intel firm Dryad Global, which cited a ‘high confidence’ report, according to which 11 crew members of the FPSO were suspected of being kidnapped.

The incident was confirmed by BW Offshore, the owner of the FPSO.

“On 2 July 2020, at approximately 4:20 am local time, BW Offshore’s FPSO Sendje Berge was subject to an attack by pirates offshore Nigeria in which nine Nigerian nationals were kidnapped,” the company said.

“The incident onboard the FPSO has ended and none of those remaining onboard have suffered physical injuries.”

BW Offshore added it was cooperating with local authorities, represented on site by the Nigerian Navy.

Sendje Berge is situated on the Okwori field in Nigeria on contract to Addax Petroleum.

“It is assessed that this attack is unique within the wider realm of off shore incidents within West Africa. Both the manner of attack and target are beyond the usual targeting and attack methodology of pirate action groups within Nigeria. Reports indicated that explosives were used during the attack,” Dryad said.

“This latest attack brings the total number of kidnapped personal in maritime incidents within West Africa to 74 in 2020. Kidnap reporting within 2020 is currently tracking at 51% higher than that of 2019 across the same time period.”