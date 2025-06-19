First steel cut ceremony for FPSO GranMorgu; Source: Boudewijn Ledderhof/SBM Offshore
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy SBM Offshore signs on the dotted line to become first FPSO operator in Suriname

SBM Offshore signs on the dotted line to become first FPSO operator in Suriname

Business & Finance
June 19, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Netherlands-based SBM Offshore, a provider of the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, has inked an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with TotalEnergies EP Suriname, a subsidiary of France’s energy giant TotalEnergies, for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel destined to work off the coast of Suriname.

First steel cut ceremony for FPSO GranMorgu; Source: SBM Offshore's Boudewijn Ledderhof via LinkedIn

Weeks after the first steel was cut in China to mark the start of the construction phase for the FPSO GranMorgu, SBM Offshore disclosed the signing of the operations and maintenance deal with TotalEnergies for the unit, as part of the field development project located in Block 58 in Suriname.

According to the Dutch player, the operations and maintenance contract covers the operation readiness phase before first oil as well as the operations and maintenance services for a minimal period of two years after first oil, with extension options.

The company highlighted: “This contract reinforces SBM Offshore’s long-term strategic partnership with TotalEnergies and marks a significant milestone as SBM Offshore becomes the first FPSO operator in Suriname.

“It is a testimony to SBM Offshore’s focus on excellence throughout the entire project’s lifecycle, from the allocation of our eighth Fast4Ward MPF hull to our extensive experience in asset management supporting TotalEnergies’ operations.”

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies were hired to handle the work related to the FPSO following a final investment decision (FID) for the 12.2-billion GranMorgu offshore oil field in Block 58, located around 150 kilometers off Suriname’s coast.

Operated by TotalEnergies with APA Corporation and Suriname’s national oil company (NOC), Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname (Staatsolie), as its partners, the project is designed to develop resources on Block 58 within the Sapakara and Krabdagu fields.

With a capacity of 220,000 barrels per day, the FPSO will entail an all-electric drive, zero routine flaring, and gas reinjection. This oil project is expected to have a scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity of less than 16 kg CO2e/boe.

Multiple players have won assignments on this oil development, including ADC Energy, TechnipFMC, and Saipem.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles