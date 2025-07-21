South African
Full steam ahead for South African maritime decarbonization

Authorities & Government
July 21, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Africa is determined to decarbonize its maritime industry and has outlined plans to implement key International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations on shipping emissions and establish a national task force and action plan to drive the effort.

These priorities emerged during a national workshop co-organized by the IMO and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) in Pretoria on July 10, 2025. The workshop was the first cross-sectoral event in South Africa to be fully dedicated to maritime decarbonization.

Discussions centred on four key areas: alignment with the approved IMO Net-Zero Framework; fuel transitions and decarbonization technologies; workforce development and training; and financing the green transition.

In his keynote, Deputy Minister of Transport, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, urged swift progress:

“Let us move from statements to strategies, from planning to piloting, and from ambition to real action… Africa must be part of designing the route.”

IMO technical officer Camille Bourgeon presented an overview of the IMO Net-Zero Framework, which is due to be adopted by the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee in October 2025. It comprises a set of mandatory regulations, including a global fuel standard and a global pricing system for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“The workshop is extremely valuable in terms of linking IMO’s global frameworks with nationwide strategies. It also helps us to identify pilot projects, while laying the foundation for stronger coordination among stakeholders,” Bourgeon said.

At the conclusion of the workshop, delegates endorsed a set of priority actions, including:

  • Governance: Ratify and enforce MARPOL Annex VI (IMO treaty which regulates air pollution and ship emissions), establish a national task force on shipping decarbonization, develop national action plans and raise awareness at all levels.
  • Infrastructure: Explore government incentives and identify funding mechanisms for alternative fuel production, promote clean fuel infrastructure and bankable projects; Improve access to finance and reduce barriers for green shipping investments
  • Workforce: Modernize maritime education, initiate skills gap assessments, and invest in training programmes for green maritime careers.

“It is a journey filled with opportunity for green industries, new skills, cleaner communities, and a more resilient ocean economy,” Mbalenhle Golding, SAMSA Acting CEO, stressed.

To note, the Global South, including South Africa, has been recognized as a promising market for green fuels. By implementing the concept of green shipping corridors, countries in the Global South could be supplying green fuels to the countries of the Global North.

