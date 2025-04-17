Asian major signs up for ADNOC’s lower-carbon LNG

Four men standing next to each other
April 17, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement with Japan’s Mitsui & Co. for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Ruwais LNG project under development.

Agreement signing ceremony; Source: ADNOC via LinkedIn

Under the deal, ADNOC is slated to deliver up to 0.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to Mitsui for 15 years. The Japanese player is also one of the international partners in the Ruwais LNG project, coming onboard with other industry giants–BP, Shell, and TotalEnergies–in July 2024.

This marks the fifth long-term LNG SPA for Ruwais LNG, following the deals with two Asian firms: Japan’s Osaka Gas and Malaysia’s Petronas, and two German players, EnBW and SEFE.

According to ADNOC, Ruwais will be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and Africa region to operate on clean power, making it one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG plants in the world. Artificial intelligence and the latest technologies will be employed to boost safety and efficiency and minimize emissions.

Once the project is operational in 2028, ADNOC Gas is set to acquire its parent company’s stake in the project, which is expected to more than double its gas output.

