Second of six Chinese-built LNG carriers delivered to ADNOC L&S

Second of six Chinese-built LNG carriers delivered to ADNOC L&S

May 26, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has welcomed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier built by China’s Jiangnan Shipyard.

LNG carrier Al Shelila; Source: ADNOC Logistics and Services

The delivery of Al Rahba is seen as another milestone in ADNOC L&S’ strategic fleet expansion program. This started in 2022 when the company put the Chinese shipyard in charge of building six LNG carriers.

The latest addition to ADNOC’s fleet has a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters. It is equipped with what are described as advanced energy-efficient technologies, including two new-generation LNG dual-fuel main engines.

Source: ADNOC L&S via LinkedIn

Furthermore, the UAE giant claims this type of vessel emits up to 50% less methane than older-generation technology. 

The first of the six LNG carriers, Al Shelila, was delivered on November 25, 2024. The remaining four are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

