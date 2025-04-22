Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Atlas wins crewing contract for Noble’s Suriname drilling campaign

Atlas wins crewing contract for Noble’s Suriname drilling campaign

Project & Tenders
April 22, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S. offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has awarded Atlas Professionals with a crew management contract for its upcoming drilling campaign in Suriname.

Noble Developer rig; Source: Noble

Under the deal, Atlas is slated to provide junior and expatriate crew for a drilling campaign to be carried out using the Noble Developer rig. Additionally, the firm will provide comprehensive logistics, training, and immigration support, coordinated through its office in Paramaribo, Suriname.

According to the crewing player, the award marks a significant milestone in its relationship with Noble spanning over 15 years, reinforcing its commitment to delivering tailored workforce solutions in complex and emerging markets.

“It’s great to be able to support Noble Corporation with this project in Suriname,” noted Lourdes Landa, Global Network Development Director at Atlas. “Our long history of working together means we understand exactly what Noble needs in emerging markets like Suriname. Thanks to our global infrastructure and local set-up in the region, we can deliver a truly local solution backed by international standards.”

In addition to mobilizing local Surinamese crew, Atlas intends to invest in the development of homegrown talent through its Greenhand Offshore Program, which provides structured onboarding and career pathways for offshore industry newcomers.

With a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet, or about 12,192 meters, Noble Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized, dynamically positioned semi-submersible rig capable of operating in water depths up to 10,000 feet (around 3,048 meters).

In December 2024, Petronas Suriname E&P hired the rig to drill three wells offshore Suriname. With an estimated duration of 200 days, the drilling assignment is scheduled to start in June 2025.

Related Article

Two months later, Shell picked the rig for a drilling assignment in the Americas. According to Noble’s fleet status report, the gig is expected to start in July 2026 and last until December 2026.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles