Australian trio sets out to launch ammonia bunkering operations by 2030

Australian trio sets out to launch ammonia bunkering operations by 2030

June 10, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Australian company NH3 Clean Energy has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with compatriot Oceania Marine Energy and Pilbara Ports Authority to establish low-emissions ammonia bunkering operations at the Port of Dampier.

Photo courtesy of Pilbara Ports

Announced on June 10, the non-binding JDA aims to launch ammonia bunkering operations at the port by 2030 to service iron ore carriers and support decarbonization of the Pilbara-Asia maritime corridor.

Under the agreement, Pilbara Ports will be responsible for controlling and managing the Port of Dampier, issuing bunkering licences, and ensuring safe operations within port waters.

NH3 Clean Energy will act as the supplier of low-emission ammonia from its WAH2 project, while Oceania will use bunker vessels to supply ammonia via ship-to-ship transfer.

The agreement further outlines an integrated scope of work and timetable intended to confirm the technical feasibility of bunkering operations, secure primary environmental and regulatory approvals, and have the formal agreements in place to support final investment decision (FID) for the WAH2 project, bunker vessel, and any port infrastructure by the end of 2026.

NH3 anticipates FEED entry FID for its flagship ammonia project in mid-2025 and FID in late 2026. The project is expected to start producing ammonia in the second half of 2029.

Said to be an important step towards future agreements with bunkering customers, the JDA builds on NH3’s ongoing collaboration with Pilbara Ports and Oceania.

NH3’s Chairman, Charles Whitfield, commented: “This agreement sets a pathway for WA to become a global leader in the decarbonisation of maritime transport. The scale of the Pilbara-Asia maritime corridor creates a globally significant opportunity to reduce GHG emissions and NH3 is extremely excited to join with Pilbara Ports Authority and Oceania with the aim of making this a reality. We look forward to being able to make more announcements around the WAH2 Project in the coming months.”

Pilbara Ports’ CEO, Sam McSkimming, added: “Pilbara Ports is proud to partner with NH3 and Oceania to advance decarbonisation efforts in the maritime industry.

“With approximately 4,000 vessel visits associated with bulk exports and more than 1,000 distinct bulk carriers visiting our ports annually, the Pilbara is a natural beachhead to kick start the clean fuel transition. The green iron corridor between the Pilbara and East Asia has the scale, stable demand, port infrastructure, and risk management experience, to support the significant investment that maritime decarbonisation requires.”

