Authorization procedure launches for new Adriatic link

February 1, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Italy’s Ministry of Environment and Energy Security has launched the authorization procedure for the construction of a new direct-current submarine power line connecting the regions of Abruzzo and Marche.

Source: Terna

The 1 GW Adriatic Link will run for a total of approximately 250 kilometers, made up of two submarine cables with a length of approximately 210 kilometers and two underground cables of around 40 kilometers.

Two electrical conversion stations will be created near the existing substations of Cepagatti in the province of Pescara, for Abruzzo, and Fano in the province of Pesaro-Urbino for the Marche region.

“Launch of the authorisation process for the Adriatic Link by the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security is another key step in the current energy transition,” said Stefano Donnarumma, CEO of Terna.

“Thanks to the work of all Terna people and the active support of the Ministries, regional authorities and all bodies involved, it has been possible to accelerate the project authorisation process, with plans for the connection to be fully operational by 2028.”

The project will see Italian transmission system operator (TSO) Terna invest over €1 billion and will directly or indirectly involve roughly 120 companies.

Cable laying on the seabed will reach a maximum depth of 100 meters. At the landing sites, horizontal directional drilling (HDD) will be carried out, enabling the installation of conduits with limited environmental and social impacts on the coastline and guaranteeing protection of the electrical connection from possible coastal erosion, Terna said. For the overland stretch, the route primarily follows existing roadways.

The marine survey inspected approximately 700 km2 of the Adriatic Sea and was carried out in two phases. During the first, geological, sedimentological, seismic, coastal-erosion, flora, fauna and ecosystem factors were assessed for authorization purposes, and during the second, bathymetric, morphological and geophysical surveys were performed in preparation for authorization of the definitive plans.

Adriatic Link forms part of the Italian National Transmission Grid Development Plan and has been included in the works set out by the PNIEC (Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan), which has the goal of decarbonizing the energy system by 2030.