Cable laying about to resume at 725-kilometer link to connect UK and Germay for the first time

July 3, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Italian cabling giant Prysmian Group will soon kick off the second phase of cabling works in UK waters for NeuConnect, a high-voltage submarine cable that will create the first direct energy transmission link between the UK and Germany.

The 725-kilometer land and subsea cable system is said to create an “invisible energy highway” capable of transferring 1.4 GW of electricity, enough to power 1.5 million homes, in either direction, with converter stations on the Isle of Grain in Kent and Wilhelmshaven in northern Germany.

Construction work at the UK site on the Isle of Grain began in the summer of 2023, with construction in Germany following in May 2024.

Prysmian completed the first phase of cabling works in UK waters in November 2024, installing 56 kilometers of onshore and subsea cables.

The Italian company will on July 7 recommence cable installation operations using its cable laying vessel (CLV) Leonardo da Vinci. This second campaign is expected to be completed in September.

The third phase of cabling works is planned to begin mid-November, with completion slated for January 2026.

NeuConnect is expected to be operational by 2028.

