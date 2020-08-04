Avance Gas sells VLGC Avance
Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transporter, Avance Gas, has agreed the sale of another one of its very large gas carriers to a third party for $35 million.
The company noted is selling its 2003-built VLGC Avance.
A 10 per cent deposit payment has been received, Avance Gas said in its statement.
The company expects the delivery and balance payment in primo September 2020.
After debt repayment, the sale will generate approximately $17 million in net cash proceeds, with an expected book profit of approximately $6 million to be recorded in the third quarter.
The sale follows the company’s fleet renewal strategy, reducing average age and fuel efficiency of the fleet, initiated with the contracting of two 91,000-cbm LPG dual fuel newbuilding’s to be delivered in 2021/2022.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 1 day ago
Jiangnan Shipbuilding wins order for VLGC trio from AW Shipping
Chinese shipbuilder Jiangnan Shipbuilding has signed a contract with AW Shipping Limited, a joint ve...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 8 days ago
Karoon changes terms for Brazilian oilfield acquisition
Karoon has executed a binding agreement to amend the sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 100 pe...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: 12 days ago
Tellurian sells LNG cargo, plans to shrink Driftwood costs
US LNG export player Tellurian is considering changes to its $28.9 billion Driftwood project and has...Posted: 12 days ago
-
Posted: 20 days ago
BW sells old LPG vessel
BW LPG, a unit of the Singapore gas shipping giant BW, has sold its old carrier Berge Summit to an u...Posted: 20 days ago