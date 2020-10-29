Avenir Advantage delivered to Future Horizon

October 29, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Avenir LNG said its recently delivered LBV Avenir Advantage has been delivered to its owner, Future Horizon.

Courtesy of Avenir LNG

Avenir LNG, a joint venture between Stolt-Nielsen, Hoegh LNG and Golar LNG, reminded the vessel has been chartered to Petronas for a three-year period.

Avenir Advantage, a dual-purpose LNG bunkering and supply vessel, was built by Keppel Offshore & Marine, at the Nantong Shipyard, Jiangsu Province, China.

With the start of its charter deployment for Petronas, Avenir Advantage becomes the first dedicated LBV in South East Asia.

The vessel will supply LNG to fuel ships operating in the region and deliver LNG directly to Petronas small-scale customers.

It is the first of two ships ordered from Keppel Nantong Shipyard. Each vessel has a cargo capacity of 7,500 cbm across two Type C tanks.

Avenir LNG is currently building a fleet of six LBVs of 7,500 cbm and 20,000 cbm capacity and the HIGAS LNG import facility (10,800 cbm) in Sardinia Italy.