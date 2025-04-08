An LNG terminal
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Spanish LNG firm reaches new heights with operations in 30 countries

Spanish LNG firm reaches new heights with operations in 30 countries

Business Developments & Projects
April 8, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Spanish liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal operator Reganosa Group has expanded its global footprint to 30 countries.

Murgados LNG terminal; Source: Reganosa

According to Reganosa, a recent contract to analyze the feasibility of a natural gas liquefaction plant on the Asian coast brings the number of countries the company has operated in since it launched its international operations nearly ten years ago to 30.

The firm says its revenues from abroad account for more than a third of total revenues for the first time in its history, based on figures at the end of 2024. As a result of what it describes as“sustained growth and constant adaptation,” Reganosa claims to have nearly tripled its workforce in the last five years.

The Spanish firm’s services encompass all stages of a project’s lifecycle, from preliminary studies to commercial operation, including consulting and project management services, such as feasibility studies, engineering supervision, construction and commissioning, training, simulation and optimization of networks and processes, and due diligence.

Apart from operating its own LNG import terminal in Mugardos, Spain, the group manages two floating terminals, Germany’s Brünsbuttel and Ghana’s Tema, in addition to the small-scale LNG terminal Higas LNG in Sardinia, Italy, and the Delimara regasification terminal in Malta. The plants’ storage capacity ranges from 9,000 to 300,000 cubic meters.

The shareholder of one of these, Avenir LNG, decided to divest its ownership of the Higas LNG terminal to three majority shareholders, Stolt-Nielsen, Golar LNG, and Höegh Evi, in October 2024.

Related Article

As for Reganosa’s terminal in Spain, the 2007-launched Mugardos LNG terminal has a capacity of 3.6 billion cubic metres per year of natural gas. In 2022, the Spanish firm upgraded the terminal’s jetty as part of its modernization plans.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles