Avenir LNG to welcome Avenir Achievement LNG bunkering vessel

May 31, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

UK-based LNG company Avenir LNG has taken delivery of the newbuild LNG bunkering supply vessel Avenir Achievement from the Chinese shipyard Nantong CIMC SOE.

Courtesy of Avenir LNG

On 30 May 2022, Avenir LNG announces the delivery of the Avenir Achievement, the second 20,000 cbm dual-purpose, LNG supply and bunkering vessel. The Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering delivered the vessel.

This is the sixth ship to be delivered into the Avenir fleet.

The ship will feature BOG reliquefication and simultaneous operations (SIMOPs) capabilities. Therefore, it will be the world’s largest, most efficient, and versatile LNG bunker supply vessel, according to Avenir LNG.

From delivery, the vessel will initially be employed on a six-month time charter party (TPC) with New Fortress Energy, before starting a three-year TCP with Shell in the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, the TCP with Shell has the option to be extended up to five years.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG, said: “This is yet another important milestone for Avenir as we successfully conclude our initial asset development programme, having brought six newbuild vessels and our small-scale terminal in Sardinia into service over the past 18 months.”

“We continue to see enormous growth potential in the small-scale LNG segment and we expect to announce our phase-two growth programme in the second half of 2022, bringing additional small-scale LNG terminals and vessels into the market. Our global presence has expanded rapidly with Avenir assets / Partnerships now operating in China, Malaysia, the Mediterranean, Baltic sea and Caribbean.”

Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation, and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel.